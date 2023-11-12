China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

China Green Agriculture Stock Performance

Shares of CGA opened at $2.02 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $27.03 million, a PE ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 0.64. China Green Agriculture has a 1 year low of $1.61 and a 1 year high of $5.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.59.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On China Green Agriculture

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in China Green Agriculture in the 1st quarter valued at $175,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of China Green Agriculture by 67.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 19,051 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 7,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of China Green Agriculture in the first quarter valued at about $115,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

About China Green Agriculture

China Green Agriculture, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, production, and sale of various fertilizers and agricultural products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through three segments: Jinong (Fertilizer Production); Gufeng (Fertilizer Production); and Yuxing (Agricultural Products Production).

