CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCM) Short Interest Update

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCM – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a growth of 62.1% from the October 15th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in CHS stock. Davidson Investment Advisors acquired a new position in CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCM – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

CHS Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ CHSCM traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.46. 13,980 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,879. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.90. CHS has a 12-month low of $23.51 and a 12-month high of $25.79.

CHS Dividend Announcement

CHS Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 18th were given a $0.4219 dividend. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 15th.

CHS Inc, an integrated agricultural company, engages in the provision of grains, food, and energy resources to businesses and consumers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Energy, Ag, and Nitrogen Production. It is involved in the operation of petroleum refineries and pipelines; supply, marketing, and distribution of refined fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel, and other energy products; the blending, sale, and distribution of lubricants; and the supply of propane, asphalt, and other natural gas liquids.

