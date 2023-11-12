CIBC Cuts Cargojet (TSE:CJT) Price Target to C$150.00

Cargojet (TSE:CJT – Free Report) had its target price decreased by CIBC from C$154.00 to C$150.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

CJT has been the topic of several other research reports. National Bankshares cut their target price on Cargojet from C$119.00 to C$112.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. TD Securities cut their target price on Cargojet from C$175.00 to C$170.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Cargojet from C$197.00 to C$187.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Cargojet from C$140.00 to C$136.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Cormark lowered their price target on Cargojet from C$117.00 to C$100.00 in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$137.82.

Get Cargojet alerts:

View Our Latest Report on CJT

Cargojet Price Performance

CJT opened at C$85.00 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$89.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$96.32. Cargojet has a 1 year low of C$76.50 and a 1 year high of C$143.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.01, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.95.

Cargojet (TSE:CJT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported C$0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.10 by C($0.19). Cargojet had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 18.01%. The company had revenue of C$209.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$229.40 million. Research analysts anticipate that Cargojet will post 4.4246719 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cargojet Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.029 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 19th. Cargojet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.39%.

Cargojet Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. It operates domestic air cargo network services between 16 Canadian cities; and provides dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cargojet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cargojet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.