CIBC Cuts European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:ERE.UN) Price Target to C$3.00

European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:ERE.UN – Free Report) had its price target lowered by CIBC from C$3.75 to C$3.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ERE.UN. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and dropped their target price for the company from C$4.25 to C$3.50 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from C$3.50 to C$2.75 in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from C$2.90 to C$3.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from C$4.00 to C$3.75 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$3.29.

European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust Trading Down 0.4 %

European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Shares of European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at C$2.27 on Wednesday. European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of C$2.12 and a 12-month high of C$3.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 288.44. The stock has a market cap of C$206.09 million, a PE ratio of -4.37 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$2.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$2.70.

European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust – ERES is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. ERES’s REIT units are listed on the TSX under the symbol ERE.UN. ERES is Canada’s only European-focused multi-residential REIT, with a current initial focus on investing in high-quality multi-residential real estate properties in the Netherlands.

