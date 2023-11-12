Cibus (NASDAQ:CBUS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Cibus (NASDAQ:CBUS – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($1.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.18) by ($0.41), reports. The firm had revenue of $0.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.24 million. Cibus had a negative return on equity of 32.38% and a negative net margin of 7,056.88%.

Cibus Stock Up 19.8 %

Shares of CBUS stock opened at $14.73 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.13. Cibus has a 12-month low of $6.60 and a 12-month high of $38.85.

Get Cibus alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cibus

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Cibus by 1,987.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 7,731 shares in the last quarter. Regents of The University of California bought a new stake in shares of Cibus during the third quarter worth $183,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cibus during the third quarter worth $199,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cibus during the second quarter worth $120,000. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Cibus during the second quarter worth $122,000. Institutional investors own 21.68% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Cibus in a report on Monday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock.

View Our Latest Analysis on CBUS

About Cibus

(Get Free Report)

Cibus, Inc, a agricultural technology company, develops and licenses plant traits to seed companies for royalties. The company primarily focus on trait productivity in two areas, including productivity traits that enable farmers to have higher yields and reduce the use of the crop protection chemicals and fertilizers; and sustainable ingredients that enable corporations to replace ingredients that are fossil fuel based or whose production results in increased greenhouse gases.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cibus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cibus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.