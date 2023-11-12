Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CTAS. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Cintas from $419.00 to $441.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Cintas from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Cintas from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Cintas from $510.00 to $540.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Cintas from $550.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $527.93.

CTAS stock opened at $533.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $504.67 and a 200-day moving average of $491.79. Cintas has a 12-month low of $423.06 and a 12-month high of $534.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $54.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.14, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.29.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The business services provider reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 36.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cintas will post 14.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.63%.

In other Cintas news, Director Melanie W. Barstad sold 1,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $514.17, for a total transaction of $1,011,886.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,213,562.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 15.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Cintas by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 740 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cintas by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,643 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,505,000 after purchasing an additional 2,541 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Cintas by 84.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 327 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Cintas by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,073 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,009,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cintas by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,472 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,410,000 after purchasing an additional 4,037 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.26% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

