Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $98.50.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CRUS. StockNews.com downgraded Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Loop Capital raised Cirrus Logic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $83.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on Cirrus Logic from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd.

CRUS stock opened at $73.03 on Friday. Cirrus Logic has a 52-week low of $65.02 and a 52-week high of $111.15. The company has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.45, a PEG ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $71.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.67.

In other Cirrus Logic news, VP Andrew Brannan sold 950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $76,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $524,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Cirrus Logic during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Covington Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 100.0% during the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic during the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops low-power, high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers audio products, including codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processing; boosted amplifiers; standalone digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, and hearing augmentation.

