Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by Winslow Asset Management Inc.

Winslow Asset Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 141,297 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 335 shares during the period. Cisco Systems makes up 1.6% of Winslow Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Winslow Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $7,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Nordwand Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. 72.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 17,687 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total value of $975,614.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 716,191 shares in the company, valued at $39,505,095.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 17,687 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total value of $975,614.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 716,191 shares in the company, valued at $39,505,095.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 6,186 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.65, for a total transaction of $338,064.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 64,493 shares in the company, valued at $3,524,542.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,859 shares of company stock worth $2,309,352 in the last ninety days. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on CSCO. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.58.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

Shares of CSCO stock opened at $52.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.13. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.92 and a 12-month high of $58.19. The company has a market cap of $213.25 billion, a PE ratio of 17.13, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.98.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The network equipment provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $15.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.05 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.13% and a return on equity of 33.42%. Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. Analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 4th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.81%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

