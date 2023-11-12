Citigroup Lowers Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Price Target to $215.00

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Citigroup from $220.00 to $215.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Burlington Stores in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an outperform rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com cut Burlington Stores from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Barclays dropped their price target on Burlington Stores from $213.00 to $211.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating and set a $233.00 target price on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their target price on Burlington Stores from $185.00 to $181.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $208.45.

BURL opened at $130.71 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.17. Burlington Stores has a one year low of $115.66 and a one year high of $239.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.23.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 41.25% and a net margin of 2.92%. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Burlington Stores will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in Burlington Stores by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 12,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in Burlington Stores by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Burlington Stores by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 80,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,368,000 after buying an additional 5,328 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Burlington Stores during the 2nd quarter valued at $501,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in Burlington Stores by 562.3% during the 1st quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 93,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,892,000 after buying an additional 79,362 shares during the last quarter.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

