CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.30.

CLSK has been the subject of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of CleanSpark from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of CleanSpark in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $5.50 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of CleanSpark in a report on Monday, September 25th. TheStreet downgraded shares of CleanSpark from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of CleanSpark in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $5.30 price target for the company.

CleanSpark Trading Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ:CLSK opened at $3.74 on Friday. CleanSpark has a 1 year low of $1.74 and a 1 year high of $7.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.63.

CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.07. CleanSpark had a negative net margin of 73.22% and a negative return on equity of 21.78%. The business had revenue of $45.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.20 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CleanSpark will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CleanSpark

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of CleanSpark by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 19,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of CleanSpark by 60.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of CleanSpark by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 16,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,574 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of CleanSpark by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of CleanSpark by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 800,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,048,000 after purchasing an additional 2,709 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

CleanSpark Company Profile

CleanSpark, Inc engages in bitcoin mining operations. It develops sustainable infrastructure for Bitcoin, a tool for financial independence and inclusion. The company also provides traditional data center services to its clients, such as providing customers with rack space, power, and equipment, as well as cloud services, including virtual services, virtual storage, and data backup services.

