Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. Clearfield had a return on equity of 10.71% and a net margin of 12.11%. The firm had revenue of $49.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. Clearfield updated its Q1 guidance to ($0.36)-($0.44) EPS.

Clearfield Stock Performance

NASDAQ CLFD opened at $24.50 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $373.87 million, a P/E ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 1.42. Clearfield has a fifty-two week low of $22.91 and a fifty-two week high of $134.90.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Clearfield from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Clearfield from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Northland Securities cut Clearfield from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Northcoast Research reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Clearfield in a research report on Friday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Clearfield has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.57.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clearfield

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Clearfield by 54.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 690 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Clearfield by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 8,134 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Clearfield by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,959 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Clearfield by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 119,015 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,373,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Clearfield by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,786 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.56% of the company’s stock.

Clearfield Company Profile

Clearfield, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells standard and custom passive connectivity products to the fiber-to-the-premises, enterprises, and original equipment manufacturers markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers FieldSmart, a series of panels, cabinets, wall boxes, and other enclosures.

