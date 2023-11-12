Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,557 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $2,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the first quarter worth $29,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 8,700.0% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 88 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 52.6% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 87 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Silicon Valley Capital Partners grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 80.0% in the first quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 90 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Nordwand Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the first quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on NFLX shares. DZ Bank raised Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $465.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Netflix in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $375.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial raised Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $430.00 to $465.00 in a report on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com raised Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Netflix from $470.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $441.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Netflix

In other news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.07, for a total transaction of $221,535.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,346.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 81,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.33, for a total transaction of $35,412,789.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.07, for a total value of $221,535.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,346.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 134,563 shares of company stock worth $57,388,283 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $447.24 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $271.56 and a 1 year high of $485.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $401.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $404.10. The company has a market cap of $195.75 billion, a PE ratio of 44.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.24.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.24. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 13.82%. The business had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 12.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Further Reading

