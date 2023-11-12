Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Grows Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,203 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 124 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group makes up 0.5% of Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $2,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Zullo Investment Group Inc. raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 3,001 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Northern Financial Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Financial Advisors Inc now owns 3,381 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 241 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA now owns 1,121 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 533 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. 85.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE UNH opened at $541.21 on Friday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $445.68 and a 12 month high of $553.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $500.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.49, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $513.54 and a 200-day moving average of $496.74.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.33 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $92.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.41 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.58% and a net margin of 6.02%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.79 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be paid a $1.88 dividend. This represents a $7.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 1st. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UNH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HSBC assumed coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $540.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $529.00 to $531.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $580.00 to $584.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com downgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $564.00 to $555.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $578.30.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 4,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.28, for a total value of $2,448,171.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,218 shares in the company, valued at $5,017,173.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 121,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.58, for a total value of $65,688,578.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 521,818 shares in the company, valued at $282,084,374.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 4,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.28, for a total value of $2,448,171.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,017,173.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Featured Stories

