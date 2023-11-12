Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Has $1.59 Million Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 625 shares during the quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 86,252.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 200,102,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,497,927,000 after purchasing an additional 199,871,215 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 112,624.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 136,848,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,080,437,000 after purchasing an additional 136,727,341 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 207.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,348,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,485,238,000 after purchasing an additional 28,582,775 shares during the last quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, Acorns Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 7,694,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,893,680,000 after purchasing an additional 283,105 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $404.86 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $397.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $398.93. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $344.34 and a 1 year high of $422.15. The company has a market capitalization of $323.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

