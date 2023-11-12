Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Has $1.59 Million Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 625 shares during the quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. MTM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 92.3% in the 1st quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Operose Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 314.3% in the 2nd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $404.86 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $344.34 and a fifty-two week high of $422.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $397.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $398.93. The company has a market cap of $323.90 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.