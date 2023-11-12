Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Lowers Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,079 shares of the company’s stock after selling 431 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the first quarter worth $26,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 140.0% during the second quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the second quarter worth $39,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 346.7% during the second quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. 67.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on ABBV shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on AbbVie from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Barclays upgraded AbbVie from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on AbbVie from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.69.

AbbVie Stock Performance

NYSE ABBV opened at $138.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $130.96 and a 52-week high of $168.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $147.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $144.52. The firm has a market cap of $244.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.51.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.09. AbbVie had a return on equity of 152.70% and a net margin of 11.81%. The firm had revenue of $13.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.24 earnings per share for the current year.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be issued a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 12th. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 169.86%.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

