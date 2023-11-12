Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 2,345 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,345 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Bank of America by 108,111.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 193,168,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,397,725,000 after purchasing an additional 192,989,515 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at $3,436,543,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Bank of America by 69,466.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 97,976,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,810,935,000 after purchasing an additional 97,835,283 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc grew its position in Bank of America by 2.3% in the first quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 1,032,852,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,539,567,000 after purchasing an additional 22,751,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Snider Financial Group grew its position in Bank of America by 9,477.3% in the first quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 14,448,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,956,000 after purchasing an additional 14,297,496 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Stock Performance

NYSE BAC opened at $27.68 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.35 and a 200-day moving average of $28.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $219.05 billion, a PE ratio of 7.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.38. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $24.96 and a 52-week high of $38.60.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.07. Bank of America had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The business had revenue of $25.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.43.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

