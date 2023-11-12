Coloured Ties Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:APEOF) Short Interest Update

Coloured Ties Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:APEOF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 85.7% from the October 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Coloured Ties Capital Stock Down 5.7 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:APEOF opened at $0.49 on Friday. Coloured Ties Capital has a 52-week low of $0.30 and a 52-week high of $0.97. The stock has a market cap of $7.41 million, a P/E ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.64 and its 200 day moving average is $0.66.

Coloured Ties Capital (OTCMKTS:APEOF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Coloured Ties Capital Company Profile

Coloured Ties Capital Inc is a venture capital firm specializing in early stage investments. The firm seeks to invest in equity, debt, and convertible securities in all sectors of the junior capital markets, which may be held for both long-term capital appreciation and shorter-term gains. It invests in companies in the junior resources and breakthrough and disruptive technologies.

