Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by Andra AP fonden

Andra AP fonden lessened its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 215,221 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 60,200 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Comcast were worth $8,942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new position in Comcast during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,732,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in Comcast by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 277,562 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $11,533,000 after buying an additional 10,127 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Comcast by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,838,309 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $159,482,000 after buying an additional 99,470 shares during the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Comcast during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,629,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC grew its stake in Comcast by 1,904.8% during the 2nd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 14,735 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Trading Up 2.5 %

NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $41.91 on Friday. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $32.83 and a 12 month high of $47.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.72 and a 200-day moving average of $42.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $168.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.06.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The cable giant reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.14. Comcast had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The company had revenue of $30.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 2nd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.13%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CMCSA. StockNews.com downgraded Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Comcast from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Comcast from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Comcast from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.43.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

