Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Acquires 2,391 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,999 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 2,391 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Adobe were worth $39,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 98,757.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 491,290,538 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $240,236,160,000 after buying an additional 490,793,569 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Adobe by 1.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,632,322 shares of the software company’s stock worth $7,180,322,000 after purchasing an additional 269,173 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Adobe by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,804,275 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,299,433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471,861 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Adobe during the 4th quarter worth about $1,757,029,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Adobe by 115,991.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,248,225 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,093,125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,245,427 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $597.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $271.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.76, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $318.60 and a 12 month high of $598.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $541.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $491.46.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 14th. The software company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.87 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 37.73% and a net margin of 27.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.63 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 12.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ADBE. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $630.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, September 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. DA Davidson upgraded Adobe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $500.00 to $640.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Adobe from $645.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $603.22.

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.70, for a total transaction of $138,520.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,127,658.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.70, for a total value of $138,520.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,127,658.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 116 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.56, for a total transaction of $61,892.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,163,585.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,467 shares of company stock valued at $1,337,400. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

