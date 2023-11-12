Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Acquires 71,680 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,664,086 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,680 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned about 0.08% of CSX worth $56,745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new stake in CSX in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of CSX in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in CSX during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. raised its stake in CSX by 64.2% during the 2nd quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 921 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. 72.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CSX Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CSX opened at $30.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.67 billion, a PE ratio of 16.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.20. CSX Co. has a 52 week low of $27.60 and a 52 week high of $34.38.

CSX Announces Dividend

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. CSX had a return on equity of 31.28% and a net margin of 26.16%. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.40%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CSX shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of CSX in a report on Friday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of CSX in a report on Friday, July 21st. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

