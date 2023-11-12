Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Acquires 79,824 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 952,927 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,824 shares during the period. American Electric Power accounts for about 0.6% of Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $80,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AEP. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in American Electric Power by 2.0% during the first quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 28,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,445,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN lifted its holdings in American Electric Power by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in American Electric Power by 2.5% in the first quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AEP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $103.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on American Electric Power from $96.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on American Electric Power from $96.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.37.

American Electric Power Stock Performance

American Electric Power stock opened at $77.70 on Friday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.38 and a 1 year high of $100.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $76.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of $40.86 billion, a PE ratio of 17.82, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.49.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.08). American Electric Power had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

American Electric Power Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.53%. This is an increase from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.73%.

About American Electric Power

(Free Report)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

