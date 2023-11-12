Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Boosts Stock Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 10.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,905,931 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 284,218 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy comprises approximately 1.7% of Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $215,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 97,599.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,317,196,332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $97,735,968,000 after buying an additional 1,315,848,115 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,774,845,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 66,613.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,263,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,530,055,000 after acquiring an additional 30,218,452 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $322,214,000. Finally, Mizuho Markets Americas LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $166,747,000. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on NextEra Energy from $80.00 to $66.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $76.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.31.

NYSE:NEE opened at $55.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.13 billion, a PE ratio of 14.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.54. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.15 and a twelve month high of $88.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.05.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 27.82% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The business had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.4675 per share. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.47%.

In other news, Director James Lawrence Camaren purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $67.85 per share, with a total value of $271,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,800. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other NextEra Energy news, Director James Lawrence Camaren purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $67.85 per share, with a total value of $271,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $542,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Nextera Energy Inc purchased 3,097,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.21 per share, for a total transaction of $74,991,056.04. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,097,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,201,056.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 3,111,524 shares of company stock worth $75,941,956 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

