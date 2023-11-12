Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Buys 149,200 Shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Free Report) by 42.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 498,824 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after acquiring an additional 149,200 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in SEA were worth $28,952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SE. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in shares of SEA by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 8,703 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $753,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SEA by 13.2% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,312 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of SEA by 120.1% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 306 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in SEA by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 18,684 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in SEA by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,613 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. 72.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on SE. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on SEA from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of SEA from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of SEA in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. CICC Research cut shares of SEA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded SEA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $66.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.24.

Shares of SE opened at $45.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.75. Sea Limited has a 52-week low of $34.87 and a 52-week high of $88.84. The firm has a market cap of $25.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.62 and a beta of 1.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.84 and its 200-day moving average is $53.93.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. SEA had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 4.69%. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.35) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Sea Limited will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations.

