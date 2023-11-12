Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Buys 46,813 Shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 391,462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,813 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Entergy were worth $38,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Entergy in the first quarter worth $29,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in Entergy in the 1st quarter worth $30,598,160,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Entergy by 1,167.9% in the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Entergy during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of Entergy during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Entergy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Entergy news, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.40, for a total transaction of $1,287,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $882,545.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Entergy Price Performance

Shares of ETR opened at $96.61 on Friday. Entergy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $87.10 and a fifty-two week high of $120.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.19. The stock has a market cap of $20.43 billion, a PE ratio of 13.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.22 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 11.56%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.84 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Entergy Co. will post 6.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Entergy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 13th. This is a positive change from Entergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. Entergy’s payout ratio is currently 61.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ETR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their price target on Entergy from $113.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Guggenheim upped their target price on Entergy from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Entergy from $107.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Entergy from $98.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Entergy from $97.00 to $92.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.17.

View Our Latest Research Report on Entergy

Entergy Profile

(Free Report)

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.