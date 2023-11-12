Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Grows Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,426,413 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 118,532 shares during the period. Duke Energy makes up 1.0% of Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned 0.19% of Duke Energy worth $128,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DUK. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,018,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,031,772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037,012 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 100,433.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,846,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $808,123,000 after buying an additional 7,838,811 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,647,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $853,961,000 after acquiring an additional 318,102 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,511,024 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $705,786,000 after acquiring an additional 22,557 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,271,751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $605,036,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361,658 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Price Performance

DUK stock opened at $88.27 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $89.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.31. Duke Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $83.06 and a 12-month high of $106.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $68.03 billion, a PE ratio of 56.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.45.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.02. Duke Energy had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a $1.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.64%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 261.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DUK shares. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Duke Energy from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Duke Energy from $102.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Duke Energy from $92.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Duke Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.36.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

