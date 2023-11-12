Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Has $31.99 Million Stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 280,852 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,519 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $31,992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,908,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter valued at approximately $12,055,230,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 336.0% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Up 4.5 %

Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $118.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.05 and a 1-year high of $132.83. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.05. The company has a market cap of $189.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 988.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 1.66.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 5.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark raised their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $108.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Mizuho decreased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $132.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $92.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.10.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Micro Devices

In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.40, for a total transaction of $7,905,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,358,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $354,009,193.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.40, for a total transaction of $7,905,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,358,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $354,009,193.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 14,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.21, for a total transaction of $1,586,989.82. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,663 shares in the company, valued at $11,010,047.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 164,942 shares of company stock worth $17,861,240 over the last ninety days. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

