Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Increases Stock Holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Free Report) by 7.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 350,268 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,576 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned about 0.15% of Cheniere Energy worth $53,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LNG. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 0.5% in the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 13,645 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 1,428 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 8,810 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 4.5% during the second quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. now owns 1,744 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,334 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,749,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. 85.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LNG shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $189.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 target price for the company. Bank of America raised their price target on Cheniere Energy from $172.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. StockNews.com cut Cheniere Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $230.00 to $222.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $196.00.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN LNG opened at $171.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.89 billion, a PE ratio of 5.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.96. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $135.00 and a twelve month high of $179.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $155.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.55 by ($0.18). Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 50.46% and a return on equity of 154.07%. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 18.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.435 per share. This is an increase from Cheniere Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 3.44%.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

