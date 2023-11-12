Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Purchases 1,220 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 170,745 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $36,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 92,823.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 238,763,957 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $50,441,274,000 after purchasing an additional 238,507,009 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter worth $1,420,381,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 125,717.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,260,412 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,360,428,000 after purchasing an additional 10,252,257 shares during the period. Starboard Value LP purchased a new position in Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at $401,215,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Salesforce by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,134,170 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,823,724,000 after acquiring an additional 2,481,759 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Salesforce Trading Up 1.7 %

CRM opened at $213.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $208.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $210.94. The company has a market capitalization of $207.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.36, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.18. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.34 and a 52 week high of $238.22.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The CRM provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.22. Salesforce had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 4.77%. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CRM. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a report on Friday, September 15th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Salesforce from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Salesforce from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $267.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $241.28.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Salesforce

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.97, for a total transaction of $32,959.08. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,576 shares in the company, valued at $517,698.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.97, for a total transaction of $32,959.08. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,576 shares in the company, valued at $517,698.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 16,275 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.03, for a total transaction of $3,385,688.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,408,156.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 678,063 shares of company stock worth $142,089,669. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Salesforce Company Profile

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.