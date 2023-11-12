Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Purchases 3,384 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 110,141 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,384 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Accenture were worth $33,987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,035,644 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $13,729,067,000 after acquiring an additional 634,462 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Accenture by 2.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,453,884 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,560,765,000 after purchasing an additional 704,657 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,642,841 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,440,976,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163,582 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 21.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,535,663 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,297,009,000 after buying an additional 2,060,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Accenture by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,463,180 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,269,319,000 after buying an additional 191,640 shares in the last quarter. 70.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 9,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.41, for a total value of $2,622,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,441,220.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.41, for a total value of $2,622,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,441,220.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.04, for a total value of $1,887,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 161,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,816,308.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 36,334 shares of company stock valued at $10,939,027. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Accenture from $360.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. UBS Group started coverage on Accenture in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $333.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $358.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Accenture from $332.00 to $322.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Accenture from $314.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Accenture has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $333.22.

Accenture Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of ACN stock opened at $319.69 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $310.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $306.31. Accenture plc has a 1 year low of $242.80 and a 1 year high of $330.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.68, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.23.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The information technology services provider reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.06. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.74% and a net margin of 10.72%. The business had revenue of $15.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.60 earnings per share. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 12.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Accenture declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, September 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to purchase up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Accenture Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be issued a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 11th. This is an increase from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.91%.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

