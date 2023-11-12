Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Raises Stock Position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) by 9.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,365,013 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 114,236 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned about 0.19% of PPL worth $36,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of PPL during the 1st quarter valued at about $22,069,567,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of PPL in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in PPL during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in PPL during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in PPL by 83.1% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,377 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. 73.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on PPL from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com raised PPL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of PPL from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of PPL in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of PPL from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PPL has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.88.

PPL Price Performance

Shares of PPL stock opened at $25.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.68 billion, a PE ratio of 22.83, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.47 and a 200 day moving average of $25.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. PPL Co. has a 12 month low of $22.20 and a 12 month high of $31.74.

PPL Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.49%.

PPL Profile

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.5 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

