Comparing GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGF) and Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI)

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGF – Get Free Report) and Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI – Get Free Report) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and Hillenbrand’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft $5.44 billion N/A $422.95 million N/A N/A Hillenbrand $2.94 billion 0.93 $208.90 million $8.68 4.50

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has higher revenue and earnings than Hillenbrand.

Volatility and Risk

Institutional & Insider Ownership

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a beta of 0.78, meaning that its share price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hillenbrand has a beta of 1.51, meaning that its share price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500.

89.1% of Hillenbrand shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of Hillenbrand shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and Hillenbrand, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft 1 0 0 0 1.00 Hillenbrand 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and Hillenbrand’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft 8.04% 19.82% 7.82% Hillenbrand 21.62% 17.04% 5.26%

About GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft

(Get Free Report)

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components to the food, beverage, and pharmaceutical industries. It operates through Separation & Flow Technologies, Liquid & Power Technologies, Food & Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Heating & Refrigeration Technologies segments. The Separation & Flow Technologies segment manufacture process-related components and machinery including notably separators, decanters, homogenizers, valves, and pumps. The Liquid & Power Technologies segment offers brewing systems, liquid processing and filling, concentration, precision fermentation, crystallization, purification, drying, powder handling, and packaging, as well as systems for emission control for dairy, beverage, food, chemical, and other industries. The Food & Health Technologies segment engages in the preparation, marination, and processing of meat, poultry, seafood, and vegan products, pasta and confectionery products, baking, slicing, packaging, and frozen food processing for food processing industry; and provides table presses for pharmaceutical industry. The Farm Technologies segment offers customer solution for milk production and livestock farming, which includes automatic milking and feeding system, conventional milking solutions, manure handling, and digital herd management tool. The Heating & Refrigeration Technologies segment provides energy solution in the field of industrial refrigeration and heating for an array of industries including food, beverage, dairy, and oil and gas. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft was formerly known as mg technologies ag and changed its name to GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in 2005. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Düsseldorf, Germany.

About Hillenbrand

(Get Free Report)

Hillenbrand, Inc. operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, as well as offers equipment system design services; and provides screening and separating equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials. The Molding Technology Solutions segment offers injection molding and extrusion equipment; hot runner systems; process control systems; and mold bases and components for various industries, including automotive, consumer goods, medical, packaging, construction, and electronics. The Batesville segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and sells funeral services products and solutions, such as burial caskets, cremation caskets, containers and urns, other personalization and memorialization products, and web-based technology applications. The company was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Batesville, Indiana.

