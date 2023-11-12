Comparing Orbia Advance (OTCMKTS:MXCHY) and AGC (OTCMKTS:ASGLY)

Orbia Advance (OTCMKTS:MXCHY – Get Free Report) and AGC (OTCMKTS:ASGLY – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Orbia Advance and AGC’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Orbia Advance $9.65 billion 0.40 $567.00 million N/A N/A AGC $15.60 billion 0.48 $197.56 million N/A N/A

Orbia Advance has higher earnings, but lower revenue than AGC.

Risk and Volatility

Profitability

Orbia Advance has a beta of -0.01, meaning that its stock price is 101% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AGC has a beta of 0.66, meaning that its stock price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Orbia Advance and AGC’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Orbia Advance 1.30% 6.11% 1.71% AGC -0.28% 5.39% 3.06%

Dividends

Orbia Advance pays an annual dividend of $0.21 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.7%. AGC pays an annual dividend of $0.18 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Orbia Advance and AGC, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Orbia Advance 0 0 1 0 3.00 AGC 0 0 1 0 3.00

About Orbia Advance

Orbia Advance Corporation, S.A.B. de C.V. provides products and solutions for precision agriculture, building and infrastructure, fluorinated, polymer, and connectivity sectors worldwide. The company offers irrigation systems, agricultural and greenhouse projects, digital farming technologies, and related services; and connectivity solutions, including conduits, cable-in conduit, and other HDPE products and solutions. It also provides water delivering solutions for drinking water supply, sanitation, and urban water resilience; fluorine and downstream products, comprising fluorspar mine and produces intermediates, refrigerants, and propellants for used in automotive, infrastructure, semiconductor, health, medicine, climate control, food cold chain, energy storage, computing, and telecommunications applications; and general and specialty resins, PVC, and compounds and additives for stabilizers and plasticizers, as well as compounds formulated from polyolefin, thermoplastic polyurethane, and thermoplastic elastomer polymers for various applications. The company was formerly known as Mexichem, S.A.B. de C.V. and changed its name to Orbia Advance Corporation, S.A.B. de C.V. in August 2019. Orbia Advance Corporation, S.A.B. de C.V. was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

About AGC

AGC Inc. manufactures and sells glass, automotive, electronics, chemicals, and ceramics worldwide. The company offers architectural glass products, including laminated, insulating, wired, solar control, toughened, decorative, sound insulation, float and patterned, and industrial glasses; structural glazing systems; and automotive glass, such as laminated, tempered, and privacy glasses, as well as integrated glass antennas and module assembly windows. It also provides glass substrates for thin-film-transistor liquid crystal displays and OLEDs; synthetic fused silica glass, synthetic quartz crystals, silicon carbides, CMP slurry, through glass Vias, high refractive index glass, diffusers, glass ceramics substrates, optical planar devices, IR cut filters, aspherical glass and molded lens, and micro lens array products; polycarbonate and optical sheets, thin sheets, and films; and glass frits and pastes, as well as glass substrates for semiconductor packaging and other electronic materials. In addition, the company offers cover glass for smartphones and tablet devices; glass substrates for photovoltaic devices and touch panels; specialty glass; extra clear float glass; transparent conductive oxide glass for a-Si type solar module; and ultra-thin glass for electronics devices. Further, it provides chlor-alkali, polyurethanes, fluoro, and specialty chemical products; high thermal insulation ceramics wall for furnaces; and ceramic beads, sputtering targets, abrasion resistant ceramics, alumina cement, engineering fine ceramics, and ceramics molding agents for 3D printers. Additionally, the company engages in the digital signage on glass, copper clad laminate, and plastic optical fiber businesses; and gas and solvents, and life Science businesses. The company was formerly known as Asahi Glass Co., Ltd. and changed its name to AGC Inc. in July 2018. AGC Inc. was founded in 1907 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

