COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS) Shares Bought by AdvisorShares Investments LLC

AdvisorShares Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS – Free Report) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,498 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,191 shares during the quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC owned about 0.21% of COMPASS Pathways worth $741,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CMPS. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in COMPASS Pathways by 1,220.0% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 3,050 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 249.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 3,062 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in COMPASS Pathways by 129.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 3,052 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in COMPASS Pathways by 156.8% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in COMPASS Pathways in the 2nd quarter worth about $86,000. Institutional investors own 18.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on COMPASS Pathways from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.83.

NASDAQ:CMPS traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.27. 240,739 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 384,681. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 18.55 and a quick ratio of 18.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.98. COMPASS Pathways plc has a 1-year low of $5.22 and a 1-year high of $11.48.

COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company primarily in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin therapy that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of treatment-resistant depression; and is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder and anorexia nervosa.

