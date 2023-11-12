COMSovereign Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:COMSW) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

COMSovereign Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:COMSW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, an increase of 61.5% from the October 15th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.
COMSovereign Stock Performance
COMSovereign stock remained flat at $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday. COMSovereign has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.01.
About COMSovereign
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than COMSovereign
- How to Buy Metaverse Stock Step by Step
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/6 – 11/10
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- Data giants MongoDB and Snowflake just got upgraded
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- Plug Power at tipping point; it’s make or break time for hydrogen
Receive News & Ratings for COMSovereign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for COMSovereign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.