Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.
Comstock Holding Companies Stock Performance
Shares of CHCI opened at $4.18 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.43 and a 200 day moving average of $4.32. Comstock Holding Companies has a fifty-two week low of $3.47 and a fifty-two week high of $6.94. The firm has a market cap of $40.37 million, a P/E ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 0.99.
Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The construction company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.97 million during the quarter. Comstock Holding Companies had a return on equity of 24.46% and a net margin of 16.79%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Comstock Holding Companies Company Profile
Comstock Holding Companies, Inc operates as a real estate asset manager of mixed-use and transit-oriented properties in the Washington, DC region. The company acquires, develops, operates, and sells residential, commercial, and mixed-use properties. It provides a suite of asset management, property management, development and construction management, and other real estate services to its asset-owning clients composes primarily of institutional real estate investors, high net worth family offices, and governmental bodies with surplus real estate holdings.
