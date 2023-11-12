Comstock (NYSE:LODE) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Comstock (NYSE:LODE – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Comstock Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of LODE opened at $0.47 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $54.85 million, a P/E ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.64. Comstock has a 1-year low of $0.24 and a 1-year high of $0.99.

Comstock (NYSE:LODE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $0.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 million. Comstock had a negative net margin of 2,266.90% and a negative return on equity of 12.67%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Comstock will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Comstock

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LODE. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Comstock by 48.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 431,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 141,832 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Comstock by 38.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 174,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 48,229 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Comstock by 79.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 575,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 255,678 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Comstock by 28.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 104,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 23,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Comstock during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. 5.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comstock Inc engages in systemic decarbonization business in Nevada. It operates through Renewable Energy, Metals and Mining, and Strategic and Corporate Investments segments. The company produces aviation, and marine fuel; carbon neutral ethanol, oil, gasoline, renewable diesel, and other renewable replacements.

