Comstock (NYSE:LODE) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Comstock (NYSE:LODE – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Comstock Trading Down 3.2 %
Shares of LODE opened at $0.47 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $54.85 million, a P/E ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.64. Comstock has a 1-year low of $0.24 and a 1-year high of $0.99.
Comstock (NYSE:LODE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $0.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 million. Comstock had a negative net margin of 2,266.90% and a negative return on equity of 12.67%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Comstock will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Comstock
Comstock Inc engages in systemic decarbonization business in Nevada. It operates through Renewable Energy, Metals and Mining, and Strategic and Corporate Investments segments. The company produces aviation, and marine fuel; carbon neutral ethanol, oil, gasoline, renewable diesel, and other renewable replacements.
