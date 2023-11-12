ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Sold by Highland Capital Management LLC

Highland Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,088 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 98 shares during the quarter. ConocoPhillips makes up approximately 0.8% of Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $11,924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of COP. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 97,756.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,354,810,556 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $140,371,922,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353,426,064 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 98,832.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,584,373 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,012,956,000 after acquiring an additional 8,575,696 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,647,723 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,964,432,000 after acquiring an additional 3,497,750 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 6,475.2% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,375,224 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after acquiring an additional 2,339,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 794.6% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,313,596 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $229,532,000 after acquiring an additional 2,054,974 shares during the last quarter. 80.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Raymond James lowered their price target on ConocoPhillips from $142.00 to $138.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $153.00 to $152.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.16.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

COP stock traded up $1.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $115.61. 4,603,092 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,457,275. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $91.53 and a 1-year high of $135.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $120.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.94. The firm has a market cap of $137.28 billion, a PE ratio of 12.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.28.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 13th. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 22.30%.

Insider Transactions at ConocoPhillips

In other news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 569,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.14, for a total value of $69,546,516.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 18,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,221,360.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Andrew D. Lundquist sold 30,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.83, for a total value of $3,813,964.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $735,178.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 569,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.14, for a total value of $69,546,516.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,187 shares in the company, valued at $2,221,360.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 602,049 shares of company stock valued at $73,591,956. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Profile

(Free Report)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.