Consensus Cloud Solutions (NASDAQ:CCSI) Issues Earnings Results

Consensus Cloud Solutions (NASDAQ:CCSI – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.23, reports. The business had revenue of $90.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.74 million. Consensus Cloud Solutions had a net margin of 21.02% and a negative return on equity of 34.77%.

Consensus Cloud Solutions Trading Down 6.4 %

Shares of CCSI stock opened at $21.01 on Friday. Consensus Cloud Solutions has a 12 month low of $20.06 and a 12 month high of $65.68. The stock has a market cap of $412.85 million, a PE ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.06.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CCSI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions from $42.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 29th.

Institutional Trading of Consensus Cloud Solutions

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in Consensus Cloud Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Consensus Cloud Solutions by 86.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Consensus Cloud Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Consensus Cloud Solutions by 45,050.0% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 903 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Consensus Cloud Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Institutional investors own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

About Consensus Cloud Solutions

Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information delivery services with a software-as-a-service platform worldwide. It offers eFax Corporate, a digital cloud-fax technology; Unite, a single platform that allows the user to choose between various protocols to send and receive healthcare information and can integrate into an existing electronic health record system or stand-alone if no EHR is present; jsign, an electronic and digital signature solution; Conductor, an interface engine and interoperability platform that provides integration technology; Clarity that transforms unstructured documents into structured actionable data; and eFax, an online faxing solution, as well as other products under the MyFax, MetroFax, Sfax, and SRfax brands.

