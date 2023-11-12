Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Shares Purchased by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 641,797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 39,397 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned approximately 0.19% of Consolidated Edison worth $58,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ED. Andra AP fonden grew its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 11.7% during the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 139,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,647,000 after acquiring an additional 14,700 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Consolidated Edison by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 385,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,868,000 after acquiring an additional 17,364 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Consolidated Edison by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 810,926 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $73,308,000 after acquiring an additional 84,371 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,654 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 6.9% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,381 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. 64.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $96.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Argus cut their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $104.00 to $93.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Consolidated Edison from $77.00 to $73.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.00.

Consolidated Edison Stock Performance

Shares of ED opened at $89.35 on Friday. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.46 and a 12-month high of $100.92. The stock has a market cap of $30.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24, a PEG ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $88.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.54.

Consolidated Edison Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.00%.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

(Free Report)

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.