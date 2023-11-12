Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.

Consumer Portfolio Services Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CPSS opened at $9.80 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.42. The company has a quick ratio of 9.32, a current ratio of 9.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.00. The company has a market cap of $206.75 million, a PE ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 2.26. Consumer Portfolio Services has a 52-week low of $7.01 and a 52-week high of $13.74.

Get Consumer Portfolio Services alerts:

Institutional Trading of Consumer Portfolio Services

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 35,138 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 3,825 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $222,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,149 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services by 138,350.0% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,769 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 2,767 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.32% of the company’s stock.

About Consumer Portfolio Services

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. It is involved in the purchase and service of retail automobile contracts originated by franchised automobile dealers and select independent dealers in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks, and passenger vans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Consumer Portfolio Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consumer Portfolio Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.