Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) PT Lowered to $17.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CRSR. Wedbush raised Corsair Gaming from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the company from $17.50 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Corsair Gaming from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $18.00.

Get Corsair Gaming alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CRSR

Corsair Gaming Trading Up 1.4 %

Insider Buying and Selling

NASDAQ:CRSR opened at $12.29 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Corsair Gaming has a 52 week low of $11.45 and a 52 week high of $20.72. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.57 and a beta of 1.74.

In other Corsair Gaming news, CFO Michael G. Potter sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total value of $150,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,575 shares in the company, valued at $775,172.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 65.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Corsair Gaming

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Corsair Gaming by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in shares of Corsair Gaming by 6.3% during the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 11,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corsair Gaming by 4.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Corsair Gaming by 8.5% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Corsair Gaming by 9.7% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 11,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares in the last quarter. 24.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Corsair Gaming

(Get Free Report)

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, stream decks, USB microphones, studio accessories, and EpocCam software.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Corsair Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corsair Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.