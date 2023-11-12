Coty (NYSE:COTY) Given New $17.00 Price Target at DA Davidson

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Free Report) had its price target boosted by DA Davidson from $15.00 to $17.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Coty in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Coty from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Coty from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Coty in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a market perform rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Coty from $12.25 to $13.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.71.

Coty Stock Performance

NYSE:COTY opened at $9.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.35. The stock has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.31, a PEG ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.90. Coty has a 1-year low of $7.34 and a 1-year high of $13.46.

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Coty had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Coty will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coty

In other news, major shareholder Holdings B.V. Jab purchased 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.80 per share, for a total transaction of $32,400,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 451,853,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,880,019,787.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Maria Asunicion Aramburuzabala acquired 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.80 per share, for a total transaction of $5,400,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,425,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,390,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Holdings B.V. Jab acquired 3,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.80 per share, with a total value of $32,400,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 451,853,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,880,019,787.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 3,525,275 shares of company stock worth $38,061,083. 5.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Coty

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its holdings in Coty by 72.0% during the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 2,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in Coty by 0.7% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 153,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,853,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its holdings in Coty by 0.4% during the third quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 296,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,257,000 after buying an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Coty during the second quarter worth approximately $150,000. Finally, Steph & Co. boosted its holdings in Coty by 4.5% during the third quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 31,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 1,351 shares in the last quarter. 37.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Coty

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates through Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments. The company provides fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care products. It offers Prestige segment products primarily through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Burberry, Calvin Klein, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Orveda, philosophy, SKKN BY KIM, and Tiffany & Co brands.

Further Reading

