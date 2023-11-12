CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU – Free Report) in a research note released on Saturday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

CPI Aerostructures Price Performance

CVU stock opened at $3.02 on Friday. CPI Aerostructures has a 1-year low of $2.30 and a 1-year high of $4.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The company has a market cap of $38.17 million, a P/E ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.49.

CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 21st. The aerospace company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $20.55 million during the quarter. CPI Aerostructures had a return on equity of 312.34% and a net margin of 12.43%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About CPI Aerostructures

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in CPI Aerostructures in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in CPI Aerostructures by 53.9% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 19,671 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 6,892 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in CPI Aerostructures in the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in CPI Aerostructures in the fourth quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Heron Bay Capital Management purchased a new stake in CPI Aerostructures in the first quarter worth $78,000. 10.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CPI Aerostructures, Inc engages in the contract production of structural aircraft parts for fixed wing aircraft and helicopters in the commercial and defense markets. The company also offers aerosystems, such as reconnaissance pod structures and fuel panel systems; and supplies parts for maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO), as well as kitting contracts.

Featured Stories

