CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU – Free Report) in a research note released on Saturday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the aerospace company’s stock.
CVU stock opened at $3.02 on Friday. CPI Aerostructures has a 1-year low of $2.30 and a 1-year high of $4.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The company has a market cap of $38.17 million, a P/E ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.49.
CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 21st. The aerospace company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $20.55 million during the quarter. CPI Aerostructures had a return on equity of 312.34% and a net margin of 12.43%.
CPI Aerostructures, Inc engages in the contract production of structural aircraft parts for fixed wing aircraft and helicopters in the commercial and defense markets. The company also offers aerosystems, such as reconnaissance pod structures and fuel panel systems; and supplies parts for maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO), as well as kitting contracts.
