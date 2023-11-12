Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) Receives $45.71 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $45.71.

CRNX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective (down previously from $52.00) on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th.

CRNX opened at $26.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.40 and a beta of 0.56. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $15.23 and a 52 week high of $31.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.32.

In other news, insider Alan Seth Krasner sold 7,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $210,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,296,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard Scott Struthers sold 199,082 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.56, for a total value of $6,083,945.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 135,522 shares in the company, valued at $4,141,552.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 216,082 shares of company stock worth $6,581,446 in the last three months. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRNX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 69.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 81,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 33,463 shares during the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. grew its position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 7,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,759 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 9,063 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 47,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 4,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,296,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,365,000 after acquiring an additional 20,610 shares in the last quarter. 98.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. The company's lead product candidate is Paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 agonist that has completed phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acromegaly, as well as completed phase II clinical trial to treat carcinoid syndrome and nonfunctional neuroendocrine tumors (NETs).

