Critical Analysis: Axfood AB (publ) (AXFOY) versus Its Competitors

Axfood AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:AXFOY – Get Free Report) is one of 64 public companies in the “Grocery Stores” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Axfood AB (publ) to similar businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Axfood AB (publ) and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Axfood AB (publ) N/A N/A N/A Axfood AB (publ) Competitors 1.91% 15.98% 4.90%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Axfood AB (publ) and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Axfood AB (publ) N/A N/A 2.58 Axfood AB (publ) Competitors $29.15 billion $653.73 million 165.47

Dividends

Axfood AB (publ)’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Axfood AB (publ). Axfood AB (publ) is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Axfood AB (publ) pays an annual dividend of $4.91 per share and has a dividend yield of 18.6%. Axfood AB (publ) pays out 48.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Grocery Stores” companies pay a dividend yield of 4.6% and pay out 63.5% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Axfood AB (publ) is clearly a better dividend stock than its competitors, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

44.0% of shares of all “Grocery Stores” companies are owned by institutional investors. 23.6% of shares of all “Grocery Stores” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Axfood AB (publ) and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Axfood AB (publ) 1 0 0 0 1.00 Axfood AB (publ) Competitors 1146 2827 3060 122 2.30

As a group, “Grocery Stores” companies have a potential upside of 14.00%. Given Axfood AB (publ)’s competitors stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Axfood AB (publ) has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Summary

Axfood AB (publ) competitors beat Axfood AB (publ) on 11 of the 13 factors compared.

Axfood AB (publ) Company Profile

Axfood AB (publ) engages in the food retail and wholesale businesses in Sweden. It operates through Willys, Hemköp, Dagab, and Snabbgross segments. The company sells groceries through Willys, Hemköp, Eurocash, and Mat.se store chains. It is also involved in the e-commerce business; and provision of private label products. In addition, it offers home delivery of meal kits under the Middagsfrid name, as well as operates Urban Deli, a combination of restaurant and market hall; and Apohem, an online pharmacy. The company serves restaurants, fastfood operators, and cafés; and retailer-owned stores, mini-marts, service stations, and other convenience retailers. Axfood AB (publ) was founded in 1958 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden. Axfood AB (publ) is a subsidiary of Axel Johnson AB.

