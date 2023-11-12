CS Disco (NYSE:LAW) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

CS Disco (NYSE:LAW – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. CS Disco had a negative net margin of 40.77% and a negative return on equity of 24.34%. The firm had revenue of $34.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.33) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

CS Disco Price Performance

NYSE:LAW opened at $5.93 on Friday. CS Disco has a 1 year low of $5.14 and a 1 year high of $11.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.64 and a 200-day moving average of $7.62.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on LAW shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of CS Disco in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Moffett Nathanson downgraded CS Disco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on CS Disco from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on CS Disco from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on CS Disco from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.18.

Insider Transactions at CS Disco

In other CS Disco news, Director James Offerdahl purchased 7,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.95 per share, with a total value of $48,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 155,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,077,423.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Kevin Joseph Smith sold 4,118 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.94, for a total value of $36,814.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 201,678 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,803,001.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 22.30% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CS Disco

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in CS Disco during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in CS Disco during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. State of Wyoming bought a new position in CS Disco during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in CS Disco by 67.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 2,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in CS Disco during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. 53.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CS Disco Company Profile

CS Disco, Inc provides cloud-native and artificial intelligence-powered legal solutions for ediscovery, legal document review, and case management for enterprises, law firms, legal services providers, and governments. The company offers DISCO Ediscovery, a solution that automates ediscovery process and saves legal departments from manual tasks associated with collecting, processing, enriching, searching, reviewing, analyzing, producing, and using enterprise data that is at issue in legal matters.

Recommended Stories

