CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Acquired by Edge Capital Group LLC

Edge Capital Group LLC increased its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 174.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,602 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,290 shares during the quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. LifePro Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the second quarter worth $37,000. 25 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the first quarter worth $39,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the second quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the second quarter worth $48,000. 75.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Insider Activity at CVS Health

In other news, Director Edward J. Ludwig purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $70.47 per share, for a total transaction of $140,940.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,453,796.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Trading Up 1.4 %

CVS Health stock opened at $67.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.10 billion, a PE ratio of 10.21, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.58. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $64.41 and a 52 week high of $104.83.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $89.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.29 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 2.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 20th were paid a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is 36.50%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CVS shares. Evercore ISI raised CVS Health from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on CVS Health from $91.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. TheStreet raised CVS Health from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Raymond James reduced their price objective on CVS Health from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on CVS Health from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.59.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CVS

About CVS Health

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.