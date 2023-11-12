CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Bought by River Wealth Advisors LLC

River Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 5.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 49,864 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,634 shares during the period. River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $3,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CVS. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in CVS Health by 10.8% during the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,055 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $695,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 353.6% during the second quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 57,866 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $4,000,000 after purchasing an additional 45,108 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 29.1% in the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 167,200 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $11,559,000 after purchasing an additional 37,700 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Trust Co increased its stake in CVS Health by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Avalon Trust Co now owns 302,655 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $20,923,000 after buying an additional 6,672 shares during the period. Finally, KLCM Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Edward J. Ludwig purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $70.47 per share, for a total transaction of $140,940.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,453,796.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CVS shares. Evercore ISI raised CVS Health from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $81.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of CVS Health from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 1st. Wolfe Research upgraded CVS Health from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $87.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on CVS Health from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.59.

CVS Health Stock Performance

CVS opened at $67.68 on Friday. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $64.41 and a 1-year high of $104.83. The company has a market capitalization of $87.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $69.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $89.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.29 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 15.36%. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.09 EPS. Research analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 20th were given a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 19th. CVS Health’s payout ratio is presently 36.50%.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Further Reading

