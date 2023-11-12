Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lessened its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 8.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,501,608 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 242,900 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.34% of Danaher worth $600,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 68.9% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 125 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. America First Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 39.4% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 216 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV acquired a new position in shares of Danaher in the first quarter worth about $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on Danaher from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Danaher from $246.00 to $239.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Danaher from $285.00 to $247.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Danaher from $265.92 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Danaher from $290.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Danaher currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.73.

Danaher Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE:DHR opened at $197.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.57 billion, a PE ratio of 24.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $223.18 and a 200-day moving average of $235.92. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $182.09 and a 52 week high of $281.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.19. Danaher had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 20.01%. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 8.36 EPS for the current year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 11th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 590 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.54, for a total value of $147,818.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,738,497.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Profile

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.